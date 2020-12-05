Police say 400 accident left 1 dead, 1 critically hurt; Hit-and-run suspect caught

Suspect Kiara Stinner left his critically injured passenger behind, Sandy Springs police said.

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — The suspect police were looking for in connection with a fatal hit-and-run accident on Georgia 400 early Sunday morning has been arrested.

Sandy Springs Police said on Monday that 31-year-old Kiara Stinner was taken into custody and transported to the Fulton County Jail, where he's facing charges of vehicular homicide, serious injury by vehicle, reckless driving, driving while his license is suspended and hit-and-run.

Police said that the incident that initially started this entire chain of events happened early Sunday morning on Georgia 400 northbound near the North Springs MARTA Station when an unknown black vehicle caused a wreck with two other vehicles.

One of the vehicles, a 2007 Hyundai Elantra, driven by 23-year-old Orlando St. Louis of Roswell, was completely disabled in the middle of the highway.

Two good Samaritan drivers stopped to help St. Louis and his two passengers. One of the two Samaritans asked all three people to get into her vehicle so they would not be in the middle of the roadway.

The two passengers were able to get into the vehicle, but before St. Louis was able to get in, a 2006 Toyota Sienna minivan being driven by Stinner lost control and struck St. Louis and the vehicle he was getting into.

Investigators said that St. Louis was killed and the passenger in the Toyota was left with serious injuries.

They said that after the crash, Stinner fled the scene, leaving St. Louis behind in the middle of the roadway, and also leaving his critically injured passenger behind.

Investigators are still looking for the unknown black vehicle that caused the initial wreck.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sandy Springs Police Traffic Unit Investigator N. Trujillo at 770-551-2563.