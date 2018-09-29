SOUTH FULTON, Ga. -- Police in South Fulton are looking for a second shooting victim after gunfire at an apartment complex on Godby Road.

The shooting happened around 9:45 p.m. at Sierra Townhomes in the 2700 block of Godby Road according to police detective Partrena Smith. Smith said one person was found with a gunshot wound to the thigh. Police have not released that person's condition.

They also believe a second person may be injured - but they've been unable to find that person. The police department has notified surrounding hospitals as a result.

