Brothers among 3 arrested in murder of Gwinnett man

PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga. — Police say two teens were among the three people arrested in the murder of a Peachtree Corners man. Two of the three are also brothers.

They say Malik Werts, 22, was killed in his Peachtree Corners apartment off Ashley Lakes Drive on Jan. 31 and believe it was motivated by drug activity and robbery.

Investigators identified three men as suspects in this case, 18-year-old Cobe Myart and his 20-year-old brother, Corey Myart, both of Duluth, and 19-year-old Gabriel Morales, of Lawrenceville.

"Detectives have been collecting evidence and following up with leads since this investigation began," Gwinnett Police said in a news release.

Police say detectives believe that the victim’s apartment was "specifically targeted" by these three people.

They were arrested on Feb. 14 and have been charged with aggravated assault, felony murder and home invasion in the first degree.

