DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The armed suspect DeKalb County Police were searching for is dead.

According to DeKalb County Police, officers got a call about a possible armed robbery and shots fired at an apartment complex off Treehills Parkway, Tuesday night.

When they got there, officers encountered an armed man, who ran away from police into the nearby area. That prompted the department to call for SWAT officers, who cordoned off the complex as they canvassed the area for any sign of him.

While they first believed the suspect, identified as 21-year-old Jonathon Buckley, may have gotten away, police said they believed he actually barricaded himself into the model apartment at the complex. Police tried to get inside and the suspect started shooting at officers. They returned fire hitting him.

The suspect was taken to a local hospital where he passed away.

Police said Buckley was connected to an armed commercial robbery that happened earlier this month, aggravated assault and false imprisonment.

Meanwhile, Cambell told 11Alive their officers are speaking to the woman who they said was held captive by Buckley. Police believe they knew each other before the incident.

© 2018 WXIA