ATLANTA -- Police are searching for a gunman after shooting a victim multiple times at a food mart late Sunday night.

At 11:47 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 2000 block of Bent Creek Way SW and met with a woman who said she saw the victim walking and decided to pick him up.

The victim, 28, had been shot multiple times in the torso, according to police.

The shooting happened at the Food Mart on Campbellton Road, according to the victim. He told police that a suspect in a mask had shot him.

He was transported to the hospital alert, breathing and conscious.

Police have no description of the gunman at this time.

