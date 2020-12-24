Kidnapping suspect on the run in Henry County

Police are searching for Travis Dakota Hoard after he was said to have threatened a woman with a gun and made her go with him to an unknown location.

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Police in Henry County are on the search for a man suspected of kidnapping a woman by threatening her with a gun.

The Henry County Police Department said the woman, Kelly Nicole Toney, is now safe with police and being interviewed and assessed.

But the man who allegedly made her go with him by threatening her with a gun, Travis Dakota Hoard, is still on the run.

"It is alleged that Travis Dakota Hoard brandished a firearm and demanded that the victim, Ms. Kelly Toney, leave with him to an unknown location," a Henry County Police release said.

Details were not available on how Toney got away from Hoard.

She was allegedly taken from an address in Stockbridge. It's not clear where Hoard might have gone since Toney got away.