ATLANTA – Officials want students to be alert as they look for a man accused of groping multiple women on the Georgia State University Campus.

On Monday, Georgia State University Police responded to calls of a suspicious person who groped the butts of two female students on campus around Langdale Hall, Library South, and Library Plaza. Police said he was not located at the time.

The suspect was described as a 5’2” black male last seen wearing a blue shirt, camouflage pants, black sneakers, large headphones, and carrying a black backpack with grey trim.

Then, officials said Atlanta Police received a report of a man who grabbed another woman on the butt in the Auburn Avenue area. The suspect’s description was similar to the first incident and was described as a black male, short haircut, black shirt with white lettering, black jeans with exposed blue underwear.

PHOTOS | Man accused of groping multiple women on Georgia State's campus

Both GSU police and Atlanta police are working to investigate the similarities of the cases and continue to search for the suspect.

GSU police remind students to walk in groups of two or more when on campus and to stay vigilant and aware of your surroundings. Students can request a safety escort on campus by calling the GSU Police at (404) 413-2100 or use the LiveSafe app. A police officer or a security guard walk you to your destination.

If you have any information about the case, you are asked to call the Georgia State University Police at (404) 413-2100. Tips may also be made through the GSU LiveSafe App and the Campus Crime Stoppers Program 404-577-TIPS.

