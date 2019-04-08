ATLANTA — Atlanta Police said a woman was shot and wounded as she walked along Roswell Road in Buckhead early Sunday morning.

According to police, officers responded to the 3100 block of Roswell Road at about 2:50 a.m. after receiving a call of a person shot.

Police Sgt. John Chafee said when they arrived, officers found a woman with a gunshot wound to the arm.

Chafee said the woman was walking and talking with several people when they heard two shots fired. The woman realized that she had been shot in the arm.

She was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital in downtown Atlanta in stable condition, according to Chafee.

Investigators are still working the case in order to identify any suspects responsible for the shooting, but released surveillance video of an orange Ford Mustang. They said they wanted to talk to the people who were riding inside at the time of the shooting to help with their investigation.

Anyone with information connected with the case is asked to contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online at StopCrimeATL.com.

Crime Stoppers tipsters may remain anonymous and do not have to give any identifying information in order to be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspect in the case.

