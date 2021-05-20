Union City Police searching for person of interest in death of pregnant woman

Deanna Fuller was found wounded on Sunday at an apartment and later died. Police said they are looking for Joshua Fisher for questioning in the death.

UNION CITY, Ga. — Police in Union City are looking for a person of interest in the homicide of a woman on Sunday who was six months pregnant.

On Thursday the Union City Police Department put out a notice that Joshua Fisher is wanted for questioning in the homicide of Deanna Fuller.

A friend told 11Alive she was six months pregnant at the time of her death. Police said the family also told them she was pregnant, though autopsy results have not yet come in.

According to a police report, officers found Fuller after responding to a person shot call at an apartment complex on Highpoint Road with "severe bleeding" from her head.

She was taken to Grady Hospital but later died.

"Investigators want to speak with (Fisher) urgently and as soon as possible," a police statement said.

According to the report, officers "attempted to make contact with the complainant" who called 911, "identified only as 'Mr. Fisher' via phone, but did not get an answer."