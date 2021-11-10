Police search for 'armed and dangerous' suspect in Forest Park shooting, killing

He is considered armed and dangerous.

ATLANTA — The Forest Park Police Department is looking for a suspect in a Sunday shooting that left one man dead.

According to police, the shooting happened in the 400 block of Mitchell St.

Once there, officers noticed a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

After attempting life-saving measures, the victim succumbed to his injuries and died at the scene.

During their investigation, authorities identified 21-year-old Gilberto Eugene Teran as the suspect in the shooting. They added that he fled the scene on foot and is still at large.

Currently, there is a warrant out for his arrest for Malice Murder. Teran is described as being five feet, 11 inches tall, weighing 230 pounds, and was last seen wearing blue jeans and a black shirt.

