ATLANTA — Police are on the search for a suspect they said killed a man outside a Lakewood Avenue gas station before driving off. They've released new surveillance images and video in the hopes it helps track him down.

Police said it was around 3 a.m. July 22 when officers were dispatched to the Circle K gas station at 100 Lakewood Ave. SW for reports of a shooting.

When officers got there, they found Tobias Davis hurt from apparent gunshot wounds. Grady EMS responded and rushed Davis to to Grady Hospital, but he later died.

Police believe the man responsible was caught on surveillance video moments before the shooting. They said the man - described as a tall, older black male wearing an Atlanta Braves hat with a red bill - hopped into the passenger seat of a sedan and rode away from the scene.

They're now circulating the images in hopes someone recognizes the vehicle and the man.

Photos: Police search for suspect, suspicious vehicle in gas station shooter

Anyone with information on either is asked to call Crime Stoppers. Information on the case can be submitted anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org.

Tipsters do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspects.

