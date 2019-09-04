ATLANTA — Investigators are searching for three vehicles of interest they believe may have been involved in a deadly double shooting near the Old Fourth Ward, Sunday.

Officers responded to a Taco Bell at the intersection of Ponce De Leon Avenue and Parkway Drive around 10:30 p.m. after getting reports of a person shot.

When they got there, they found two people with gunshot wounds in the parking lot. One of them was pronounced dead on scene; the other was take to the hospital, but he also died.

The Fulton County Medical Examiner identified the two men as 43-year-old Steve Sanon and 37-year-old Denorris Clark.

Police are working to find any possible suspects and have released new photos they hope could help lead them to the people responsible. They released surveillance photos that captured a new model dark-colored Dodge Durango, a gray in color Chevrolet Trailblazer SS, and a red or maroon new model Hyundai Tuscon that were seen near the scene of the crime.

Photos: Vehicles of interest in deadly double shooting

Police are hoping to speak to the occupants of the vehicles.

If anyone has information on the case, they're asked to call 911, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS, or the Atlanta Homicide Unit at 404-546-4235.

