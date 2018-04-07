GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Police are searching for a wanted fugitive who they said slipped off his ankle monitor and ran.

Gwinnett County Police said 25-year-old Israel Bland and several other suspects committed a home invasion off Cannonball Court back on May 16, 2016.

During the robbery, police said three people, including Bland, were shot.

Bland was eventually charged with five counts of aggravated assault, armed robbery, home invasion robbery, several counts of false imprisonment and possession of a firearm during the commission of the crimes.

He had been in jail awaiting trial until he was released on bond Feb. 10, 2018. A judge had ordered to wear an ankle monitor, authorities said Bland slipped out of his ankle monitor June 30 and ran.

A judge has since revoked Bland’s bond, charges have been obtained for removing the ankle monitor. However, Bland is still at large.

Anyone who spots Bland is asked to call 911. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).

