Police searching for these cars after toddler was shot after leaving Atlanta barbershop

The two-year-old boy was shot in the head, according to loved ones.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police Department investigators are looking to identify who was involved in a shooting that left a 2-year-old injured Wednesday afternoon.

Detectives with APD's Aggravated Assault Unit are seeking the public's help to identify two vehicles, pictured below.

The primary suspect's vehicle is a dark-colored Kia Cadenza. Investigators are also looking for a second vehicle a white Kia K5 Optima. Both license plates are unknown at this time, APD said.

Police released surveillance videos where one can see a white Kia. Shortly, after a dark-colored Kia is seen driving in the same direction.

Officers believe the vehicles can point to who fired a bullet that left the child in critical but stable condition. Loved ones have organized a fundraiser to help with medical expenses.

Anyone with information is asked to call APD's Department’s Aggravated Assault Unit at 404-379-4324 or submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online. For information leading to an arrest, you may be eligible for a $2,000 reward.