ATLANTA – Police are looking for suspects in two robberies and an attempted robbery that all happened within 20 minutes.

Atlanta police are looking for three armed robbers Tuesday after the suspects targeted food marts near Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway in west Atlanta around midnight.

Police said the suspects got away with money from the first two locations but an employee at the third store pulled out a weapon scaring them away.

Investigators are looking through surveillance video and interviewing witnesses.

