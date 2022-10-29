Police searching for this man in connection to murder near Ponce City Market

The man, as seen in the photos below, was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, black sweatpants and Nike sneakers.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man connected to a deadly shooting in the 600-block of Boulevard Northeast Thursday night, just a quarter of a mile from Ponce City Market.

Officers responded to a call of a person shot around 9:12 p.m. When they arrived, they found a man who they pronounced dead on the scene from a gunshot wound.

The man, as seen in the photo below, was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, black sweatpants and Nike sneakers. APD said the suspect is considered to be armed and dangerous, and if anyone sees him they should call 911 immediately.

If anyone with has any other information on the identity of the suspect above or with knowledge of information behind the murder, they are asked to contact Detective Payne, the lead detective, at 404-379-2669 or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.