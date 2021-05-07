Gwinnett Police searching for suspect accused of shooting man in back

NORCROSS, Ga. — Gwinnett Police are asking for help finding a suspect they believe shot a man in the back near Norcross a week earlier.
The call first came in around 9 p.m. on May 1 when dispatch received reports of gunfire in the 1300 block of Graves Road. Officers arrived to find a male victim with at least one gunshot wound to the back.
Witnesses later reported seeing a man shoot the victim from behind before leaving the area. Police have now released a photo of a man whom they believe may be responsible.
Police don't yet have a name for the suspect but said they believe he frequents the Norcross and Tucker areas - specifically Graves Road and Pine Drive. Authorities are now asking witnesses to come forward and provide any information they have on the incident or the suspect.
Those with information can contact the Gwinnett County Police Department's detectives at 770-513-5300. Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477 (TIPS).