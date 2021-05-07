Gwinnett Police searching for suspect accused of shooting man in back

Police need help identify the man in a newly released photo. They believe he frequents parts of Norcross and Tucker.

NORCROSS, Ga. — Gwinnett Police are asking for help finding a suspect they believe shot a man in the back near Norcross a week earlier.

The call first came in around 9 p.m. on May 1 when dispatch received reports of gunfire in the 1300 block of Graves Road. Officers arrived to find a male victim with at least one gunshot wound to the back.

Witnesses later reported seeing a man shoot the victim from behind before leaving the area. Police have now released a photo of a man whom they believe may be responsible.

Police don't yet have a name for the suspect but said they believe he frequents the Norcross and Tucker areas - specifically Graves Road and Pine Drive. Authorities are now asking witnesses to come forward and provide any information they have on the incident or the suspect.