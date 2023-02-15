APD searching for suspect they say shot, killed man near Ponce City Market in October

The shooting happened in a residential area just a quarter of a mile away from Ponce City Market.

ATLANTA — Editor's note: The video in this story is from a previous report.

Atlanta Police released new video Wednesday of a suspect they say is connected to the alleged murder of a man near Ponce City Market last October.

The shooting happened in a residential area just a quarter of a mile away from Ponce City Market at 657 Boulevard Northeast on the night of Oct. 27. According to a police report, the man shot and killed was identified as Ned Jerome. He was shot in the head, the police report stated.

APD said the suspect was seen on surveillance video driving a white Mercedes and wearing a gray Nike hoodie and black sweatpants.

Police released new video of the suspect and car on Wednesday: