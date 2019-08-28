DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Three people are in custody after authorities said they were involved in a hit-and-run accident that police witnessed.

According to DeKalb Police spokesman J.D. Spencer, officers saw the crash happen and followed the car involved.

Spencer said the chase ended at Lawrenceville Highway and Brocket Road after the suspected car crashed into a utility pole.

Three people were taken into custody after, though police have not identified them, yet, or listed possible charges.

Only minor injuries were reported in connection to the crash.

No other information was available.

