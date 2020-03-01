SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — South Fulton Police released security cam footage on Friday showing a suspect in the July shooting death of a father of two.

Police say on the night of July 20, 2019, Willie Mosley Jr. was exiting the 50 Yard Line Bar & Grill in his car just after 4 a.m. when shots were fired from a small silver SUV traveling on Old National Highway, hitting him through the windshield.

Police said his car rolled across Old National Highway and into a ditch, where the father of two was later found dead at the scene.

According to law enforcement, Jamaican Bar & Grill - five miles down the road on Old National Highway was struck by a flurry of gunfire just seven minutes later, with witnesses also describing a small silver SUV at the scene.

Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta posted the video showing the suspect to Facebook, which shows a man entering the Jamaican Bar & Grill on Old National Highway the night of July 20.

Police are asking anyone who recognizes the suspect or has any information about the incidents to contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.

