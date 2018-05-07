SOUTH FULTON, Ga. -- Police are searching for an "armed and dangerous" car thief who shot a man Thursday morning and then stole his car.

Police said the man, identified only as a young adult, was shot in the leg around 6 am in the 4600 block of Marching Lane. He was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A black, 2008 Lexus ES 350 with a Mississippi tag of 305MQ was stolen.

Police are advising anyone who comes in contact with this vehicle or the driver not to approach and to call call 911 or the South Fulton police department.

© 2018 WXIA