Police seeking help identifying aggravated assault suspect

Surveillance images show a male figure dressed in a yellow hoodie.

ATLANTA — Police are looking for help in locating a suspect involved in an aggravated assault late last month.

According to Atlanta Police Officer Anthony Grant, officers were summoned to a report of a person shot at an apartment building located at 870 Mayson Turner Road, N.W., at about 5 p.m., on Thursday, November 26.

When the officers arrived, Grant said, they found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound in the shoulder and leg.

Grant said the victim was taken to the Grady Memorial Hospital in downtown Atlanta for treatment. He said that during their preliminary investigation, officers discovered that the victim had been robbed and shot by a male suspect in a stairway at the building.

Surveillance images show a male figure dressed in a yellow hoodie.

Anyone who sees the individual pictured is asked to contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477), or online at StopCrimeATL.org.