GBI: DeKalb police sergeant shot, killed husband

Agents with the GBI are still investigating the circumstances that led to the shooting.

ATLANTA — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating a shooting where they said a DeKalb County Police sergeant killed her spouse.

According to investigators, 53-year-old Sabrina Dorsey is accused of shooting her husband, 50-year-old Lawrence Dorsey, at their home in Monticello.

The GBI also said she pulled the trigger because her husband was physically assaulting a family member.

Agents with the GBI are still investigating the circumstances that led to the shooting, which happened on Tuesday around 7:50 p.m.

It's unclear at this time if Dorsey is facing charges.