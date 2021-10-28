GBI: DeKalb police sergeant shot, killed husband

ATLANTA — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating a shooting where they said a DeKalb County Police sergeant killed her spouse.
According to investigators, 53-year-old Sabrina Dorsey is accused of shooting her husband, 50-year-old Lawrence Dorsey, at their home in Monticello.
The GBI also said she pulled the trigger because her husband was physically assaulting a family member.
Agents with the GBI are still investigating the circumstances that led to the shooting, which happened on Tuesday around 7:50 p.m.
It's unclear at this time if Dorsey is facing charges.
11Alive has reached out to the DeKalb County Police Department to get more information about the sergeant. We will update this story as soon as more information become available.