CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Police are giving more insight about a serial rapist they are trying to track down. They now say the suspect is linked seven rapes in Clayton County.

Clayton County Police are also trying to determine if an eighth rape case is connected to the same man.

"The most recent rape ... at this time, we cannot confirm or deny it. We're waiting on DNA evidence to come back to positively state that this is our suspect," said Maj. Craig Hammer, of Clayton Police Department.

Some of the cases date back to 2015. They interviewed persons of interest, but they haven't had any luck yet.

RELATED: Assault survivor recalls horrifying attack possibly linked to serial rapist in Clayton County

"None of those persons have panned out to be our suspect," Hammer added.

Law enforcement officers are hoping the public can help them find the serial rapist. Investigators were able to come up with sketches of the suspect based on two victims' descriptions. The victims have been black women.

"We want this person off the street just as much as the public does," Hammer said.

RELATED: Sheriff offers self-defense classes to women as authorities search for serial rapist

Here's a profile of the serial rapist suspect:

He's about 5 feet 9 inches or 5 feet 10 inches

He's a light- skinned Black man

He has a medium build

He has a low hair cut

"We asked the citizens, specifically the females to be very diligent of their surroundings," he said.

The crimes have happened from anywhere between 10 p.m. until 4 a.m. in the morning.

"He has used a knife in two instances, a handgun in one, a mallet in the other, and the other cases we've looked at there has been no weapon,"

RELATED: Victim's boyfriend walks in on serial rapist during attack: Police

RELATED: Police: DNA confirms serial rapist has attacked at least five women; sketches released

In the case where authorities are waiting to confirm the DNA, the woman was held at knifepoint at an apartment on Southlake Parkway when the attacker raped her. The victim's boyfriend walked in during the attack, leading the rapist to bail before the police arrived.

They believe the suspect is comfortable with the area, so they've saturated the area with more law enforcement officers. Tuesday afternoon, Clayton County police officers and sheriff's deputies handed out flyers in the neighborhoods and apartment complexes in the areas where they say the man has attacked women.

The Clayton County Sheriff's Office is also offering self-defense classes for women.

MORE NEWS |

School bus driver travels to Georgia for sex with minor, finds undercover agent instead

Dog euthanized after mauling, killing baby in Salisbury

Map replacing Israel with Palestine angers parents at Fulton County school

'Triple OG' of 'very violent' Georgia gang indicted, officials say