ATLANTA — Police say one woman has been killed after a shooting outside the Magic City adult entertainment club in downtown Atlanta.

Homicide Commander Lt. Andria Webster said the incident began with gunfire inside a car causing but spilled out into the street - and the club parking lot - as the victim attempted to escape.

"The shooter chased the victim outside of the vehicle, shooting [at] her a couple more times," Lt. Webster said.

She said they don't yet know exactly how many of the gunshots actually struck the victim.

Neither the shooter nor the victim has been publicly identified; though, police said the woman who died was in her 40s. Lt. Webster said security at the club also played an important role in containing the incident.

"Everything happened so quickly that the security guards here at Magic City were able to assist us in detaining the shooter," Webster said. "So, they did a great job for us."

As for the reason for the shooting. Police are still trying to figure that out.

"At this point, we're still continuing the investigation and interviewing witnesses to find out what the argument may have been about," Lt. Webster said.

She added that investigators don't believe the two were inside the club at any point during the incident.

"From what we know, they were just inside a vehicle near the club," she said.

