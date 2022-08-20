GBI called to investigate shooting scene involving police in Atlanta

This is a developing story.

ATLANTA — Police cruisers are blocking a portion of an Atlanta intersection following a shooting involving police, authorities said.

According to Atlanta Police, it happened in the 600 block of Greensferry Ave. This is off of McDaniel Street SW.

APD said the suspect was conscious and breathing and the officer is OK.

A Georgia Bureau of Investigation spokesperson said their agency has been called to respond to the scene. No other details were available.

11Alive has a crew in the area. We are working to get more details about what happened.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.