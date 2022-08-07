Multiple people shot at southwest Atlanta park, police say

Atlanta police said it happened at 477 Windsor St. SW. That's the address for Rosa L. Burney Park.

ATLANTA — Atlanta police confirmed that the two shootings, one in the park, and the other right outside, were connected, and multiple people were shot on Sunday evening.

The first reported shooting happened at 477 Windsor St SW, officers said, which is Rosa L. Burney Park. Police said the other happened not a half a mile away at 500 Whitehall Terrace SW, outside of Dunbar Elementary School.

There's not much information on the shooting; police did not specify how many people were shot or if they have a suspect.

11Alive has sent a team out to the location for more information. This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.