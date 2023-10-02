KCSO: Deputy shot, killed after responding to domestic situation in West Knox Co., gunman identified

The shooting happened at a house on Denver Lane around 11:15 p.m. Sunday, according to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Update (11 p.m.) :

A deputy who was shot while responding to a West Knox County call has died in the hospital, the Knox County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday night. KCSO identified the deputy as 29-year-old Tucker Blakely and said he leaves behind a 5-year-old son and a wife.

"I ask this community, I ask you all, to please, please, keep Tucker's family, keep Officer Blakely's family, in your thoughts," said Knox County Sheriff Tom Spangler. "Tucker was on his last patrol detachment. He was selected to be a K-9 handler and was on his way to pick up his dog."

Spangler said he graduated from the regional academy in 2021 and said he was revered at the sheriff's office for his passion for working as a law enforcement officer. He also said Blakely was a military veteran.

KCSO and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said deputies responded to a home on Denver Lane around 11:15 p.m. Sunday for a domestic situation.

Deputies encountered an armed man, 30-year-old Matthew Logan Rose, at the home and for "reasons still under investigation" shots were fired by both Rose and Blakely, KCSO said.

Rose died at the scene, according to the TBI.

Blakely was transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center where he later died. On Monday night, surgeons removed his organs to be donated.

The TBI was asked to investigate the shooting at the request of District Attorney General Charme Allen. The agency is working to determine the series of events that led to the shooting.

Many law enforcement agencies and local leaders are sending their condolences. The last Knox County deputy who was shot and killed in the line of duty was Detective James Kennedy, in March 1984.

"I need the community to stand beside the men and women of the Knox County Sheriff's Office as well," Spangler said. "We're all hurting right now."

ORIGINAL: One person is dead and a Knox County Sheriff's Office deputy is fighting for his life after a shooting near Hardin Valley late Sunday night, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Knox County Sheriff's Office.

KCSO deputies responded to a domestic situation at a home on Denver Lane around 11:15 p.m., according to the TBI.

Deputies encountered an armed man at the home and for "reasons still under investigation" shots were fired by both the man and at least one KCSO deputy, the TBI said.

The man was killed, according to the TBI. He was later identified as Matthew Logan Rose, 30. Officials transported the wounded deputy to the University of Tennessee Medical Center. The Knoxville Police Department said they assisted in transporting the deputy.

KCSO Communications Director Kimberly Glenn said the male deputy "needs prayers, his family needs prayers and our blue family as well."

Many law enforcement agencies and local leaders are sending their thoughts and prayers.

The TBI said it is working to determine the series of events that led to the shooting.