Shooting involving Cobb County Police under investigation in Lithia Springs

This happened on Thorton Road.

Example video title will go here for this video

LITHIA SPRINGS, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is working to learn more after a man and his passenger were shot by police in Lithia Springs.

According to a news release from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the shooting happened after officers were called to a home Tuesday just before midnight, off Drennon Avenue in Austell,

A caller claimed that a man and an “unknown woman” pulled up to his home, trying to take his daughter. The caller also told police that the man was a convicted felon armed with a gun, the release said.

While officers were leaving the scene, they spotted a vehicle that matched the description of the car seen leaving the home. The GBI said officers tried to pull the vehicle over, but the driver didn’t stop.

Investigators said a chase then ensued between police and the driver. The release said the pursuit entered Douglas County and ended after a PIT maneuver was used to stop the driver along Thornton Road in Lithia Springs.

Once the car was stopped, police said the 38-year-old driver reached under his seat. That’s when officers shot him, hitting the passenger in the process. The pair was taken to Grady for their injuries. They are in stable condition, the release said.

A gun was recovered from the car, the GBI said.

Following the shooting, more information about the man came to light. Investigators later learned that the driver was the biological father of the daughter.

The man calling to report him was the daughter's stepfather, also referred to as a “woman” in the release. The GBI did not give her age.

The GBI is still investigating the shooting. Once done, they will hand their findings to the Douglas Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.