Law enforcement officer hurt, suspect killed in Newton County shooting, sheriff's office says

Here is what we know right now.

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Newton County Sheriff's Office confirmed a suspect is dead and one of its law enforcement officers was hurt Tuesday evening during a shooting.

The sheriff's office told 11Alive it happened just before 6 p.m. in the 3600 block of Highway 162 as they responded to a call about a wanted person.

“Deputies arrived, he barricaded himself inside the house. We were able to get him out and outside the house, shots were exchanged," said Caitlin Jett of the Newton County Sheriff's Office. "Our officer was wounded and the suspect was pronounced deceased by the coroner."

The condition of the officer taken to the hospital is unknown at this time.

Jett said the person killed is a resident in the area who had multiple charges against him. However, the exact charges are unclear at this time.

"I do want to say it is a tragic incident. He was a resident of this community, so our hearts do go out to his family regardless of the situation," Jett told 11Alive during a live interview. "And on behalf of Sheriff Ezell Brown we do want to extend our hearts to the officer who is at the hospital right now. We wish him a speedy recovery.”

11Alive reached out to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to see if they have been called to the scene to investigate. A spokesperson said the agency had recently been requested to look into the matter, but they didn't have any details yet to release.

This is an ongoing investigation.