Police search for 'singing burglar' that broke into Atlanta home

Atlanta Police need your help identifying a burglar caught singing before a break-in.

ATLANTA — A man seen singing on home security footage is wanted by police for robbing a home on Saturday, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

Around 5:32 p.m., officers were sent to Seaborn Road in the Collier Heights neighborhood about a robbery. Police said the homeowner reported a man breaking into the home and stealing several items.

The homeowner provided security video, which showed the suspect singing on the porch before police said he broke into the home. APD said the homeowner did not know the suspect and had never seen him in the neighborhood.

Anyone with information on the case can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online www.StopCrimeAtl.org or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637). Persons do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000.