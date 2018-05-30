SOUTH FULTON, Ga. -- Police have confirmed that a shooting that took place this morning was in retaliation to a fatal shooting that happened on Tuesday.

The incident comes just one day after two teens were fatally shot and another teen was shot in the face on the 2900 block of Two Lakes Circle, which is only a block away from this morning's shooting.

Partrena Smith with South Fulton Police said at least 20 shell casings were found.

There are no suspects and no descriptions to release at this time.

No one was injured.

