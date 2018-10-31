COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Police have a new warning for residents after they said thieves are targeting a specific minority group in Cobb County - Asians and Indians.

Authorities said they've seen a spike in home break-ins at the homes of those groups since the beginning of the year, but they’re warning that the alleged crooks are not the everyday variety.

For three decades, Cobb County Police said they’ve been tracking the group of alleged thieves - believed to be from South America - breaking into homes. Now, police say they are back and targeting east Cobb neighborhoods.

Cash and jewelry have been two things investigators have noticed that thieves have taken from homes. Another thing that they're noticing is that the group has been very specific with who they steal from.

“They have involved the Asian and Indian communities,” explained Sarah O’Hara with the Cobb County Police Department. “As we’ve been letting our detectives look at these cases, go through them and work through them, we've seen an alarming trend in these two communities.”

Police said since January, 63 homes in the Sandy Plains and Johnson Ferry areas in east Cobb have been broken into.

11Alive’s Nick Sturdivant took a look at the latest U.S. census numbers from last year in Cobb County. According to the data, more than 755,000 people live there. Of that, the Asian population accounts for only 5.5 percent, which is why officers decided to host a crime forum to help address the problem.

“It's basically kind of like a talk session,” O’Hara said. “It gives all of the most accurate and correct information by the people involved in this investigation. It gives helpful tips and tricks to safe guard your property.”

Police will host that forum Thursday, Nov. 1 at 7 p.m. at the East Cobb Senior Center.

© 2018 WXIA