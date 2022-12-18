Police give 'all clear' after standoff at Atlanta apartment complex

Atlanta Police said the suspect was detained.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ATLANTA — Officers with Atlanta Police are giving an "all clear" after responding to a standoff at an apartment complex in the Mechanicsville area of Atlanta.

At this time, there is very little information about the incident. However, we do know it happened at a complex on Fulton Street.

Atlanta Police said the incident began as a domestic dispute.

They add that the male suspect has been detained, and the women and children inside are all ok.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.