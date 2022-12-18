Police give 'all clear' after standoff at Atlanta apartment complex

ATLANTA — Officers with Atlanta Police are giving an "all clear" after responding to a standoff at an apartment complex in the Mechanicsville area of Atlanta.
At this time, there is very little information about the incident. However, we do know it happened at a complex on Fulton Street.
Atlanta Police said the incident began as a domestic dispute.
They add that the male suspect has been detained, and the women and children inside are all ok.
This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.
Also download the 11Alive News app and sign up to receive alerts for the latest on this story and other breaking news in Atlanta and north Georgia.