NORCROSS, Ga. -- Authorities need help finding two people accused of stealing thousands of dollars and drugs from a pharmacy outside of Norcross.

The Gwinnett County Police Department released photos of the suspects they are looking for in connection with the crime.

On Sept. 21 around 5 p.m., two men allegedly entered Atlanta Pharmacy on Jimmy Carter Boulevard and pointed a gun at an employee's head.

They ordered the victim into the back room where another employee was working. The suspects demanded everything in the safe, including more than $9,700, according to the incident reported. They also demanded the victims' cell phones and took drugs from the pharmacy.

Authorities said in the incident report the men left the scene in a maroon Chrysler 300. Gwinnett County police said they don't know if the men have robbed other places in the past, but they'd like to prevent future crimes.

Anyone with information that could help investigators should contact Gwinnett police detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit their website.

Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive up to $2,000 for information leading to an arrest and indictment.

Atlanta Pharmacy robbery suspects

