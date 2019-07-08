GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Police need help locating the suspects they say may be connected to at least two robbery cases.

In both crimes, Gwinnett County Police said the victims used the LetGo app to meet a buyer, who ended up stealing their devices.

In the first robbery, officers said they were called to Peachtree Parkway in Norcross on July 24. The police report says the victim was trying to sell her blue iPhone XR and arranged to meet up with a man with the profile name "LRN J" on the app, who offered to buy the phone.

The victim told police two men showed up to the location and one of them took the phone, placed his SIM card inside of it to make sure it worked. During the transaction, police said the phone was snatched and both men ran from the scene.

The police report said the victim tried to chase the men, but she couldn't catch them.

In the second crime, officers said they were called to Pleasant Hill Road to a BP and Dunkin Donuts on July 31. The police report claims a man was trying to sell his PlayStation 4 Pro. The victim said he met the suspects on the LetGo app after he posted the gaming system he wanted to sell.

Gwinnett County Police

Two men arrived at the BP and they started check out the PlayStation. One of the men said he didn't have enough money and went inside of the gas station. The police report indicates as the victim started packing up the gaming system, one of the suspects grabbed it and took off running. The other man came out of the store and left the scene as well.

The victim told officers the only information on the app was the suspect's username, "LRN J."

Tuesday, officers released photos and surveillance video of the suspects. Anyone who can help authorities solve these crimes are asked to contact detectives at 770-513-5300.

To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

MORE NEWS:

4 dead in apparent triple murder-suicide near Stone Mountain

'Give me all the money' | Silent bank robber makes off with roughly $5,000 in Fayette County

Tybee Island Police: Officers' actions in viral video 'acceptable'