DUNWOODY, Ga. — Police have identified a school teacher who they say is a suspect in an incident where a teenager said he was inappropriately touched and coerced into a bathroom stall at Perimeter Mall.

The suspect, who 11Alive News is not identifying because he has not been charged with a crime, is a teacher at Tucker Middle School, according to the DeKalb County School district.

Dunwoody Police say that on Aug. 4, a teen reported he was approached in the bathroom by an unknown man. The teen reported the suspect began asking him questions about his age and where he was from.

The teen said that the suspect then asked him to go with him into a bathroom stall. That is when the suspect reportedly closed and locked the stall.

According to police, the teen reported that the suspect then asked him to expose himself and grabbed for the teen’s pants.

They said the teen got out of the bathroom and notified his parents. His father saw the suspect and chased after him, but the suspect got away.

DeKalb County School District officials say they learned of the incident over the weekend and are working with Dunwoody Police to assist in the case.

"This weekend, DCSD administrators were made aware by an employee that he was accused of criminal conduct at Perimeter Mall," they said in a statement. "Staff immediately reported the incident to the Office of Legal Affairs and DCSD Public Safety."

The district said the teacher will be terminated immediately if the allegations are verified and true.

"DeKalb County School District is committed to providing a safe and welcoming learning environment for students and staff."

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

