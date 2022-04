There is no word on any suspects or the identity of the victim.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Police in Clayton County are searching for the suspect in the deadly shooting of an 18-year-old.

Officers found the teen shot to death and lying face down on the porch of a home on Richard Road in Conley, just before 10 p.m. on Tuesday.

So far, there is no word on any suspects or the identity of the victim.