Watch live | Police give update TakeOff's death investigation

TakeOff was shot and killed in Houston Nov. 1.

HOUSTON — A month after metro Atlanta native TakeOff was killed in a shooting, Houston Police Department announced they have an update on the case.

HPD said it would host a news conference at 2:30 p.m. EST with new details in the case surrounding the rapper's death.

TakeOff, who was part of the famed rap trio Migos, was shot and killed in downtown Houston on Nov. 1. He was at a private party when gunfire went off in a crowd. Police said the shooting stemmed from an argument, and two others were also hurt in the gunfire. At the time, investigators didn't believe TakeOff was the intended target.

Earlier this week, rapper Lil' Cam, whose legal name is Cameron Joshua, made a court appearance after prosecutors said he was there when TakeOff was killed. He is not charged in the rapper's shooting death but is accused of two counts of felon with a weapon. Otherwise, no other arrests have been made related to the events that happened last month.

Last months, thousands from around Atlanta and the country gathered at State Farm Arena to remember the Lawrenceville legend. A mural memorializing the youngest member of Migos along Atlanta's BeltLine has also become a gathering place for fans to pay their respects.