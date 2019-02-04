ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are trying to locate the suspects they said held a hotel valet worker at gunpoint and stole a Rolls Royce.

APD said they received a call a little after 4 a.m. about a robbery at the Embassy Suites in the 3000 block of Peachtree Road NE.

Police said the victim - a valet driver - told police a red vehicle with about four people inside approached the valet office. Two men reportedly got out of the vehicle and came into the office, holding the victim at gunpoint.

Officers said the suspects demanded the keys to a 2018 white Rolls Royce Ghost that was in the parking lot. They also reportedly demanded cash and the valet driver's cell phone.

The victim complied and police said the suspect left the hotel with the Rolls Royce and the red vehicle they came in.

Fortunately, the valet driver was not hurt.

The investigation is ongoing.

