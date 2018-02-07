Police say robbers greeted a returning homeowner with a gun to the head, Monday afternoon. Now, officers are surrounding an apartment where one of the suspects may still be hiding.

The crime began at a home in the 700 block of Walnut Circle in Cobb County where, according to officers, two men entered a home as a third manned the getaway car outside. Police said that when the homeowner arrived, the getaway vehicle took off. The other two suspects, still inside the home, then robbed the homeowner at gunpoint.

The getaway driver and a man matching the description of one of the other two men were ultimately caught by officers called to the scene. However, a third is still on the run - and may be in an apartment in the 2600 block of Favor Road.

SWAT and tactical officers are now awaiting a search warrant to enter the apartment where they believe the third suspect is hiding.

