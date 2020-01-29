ATLANTA — Atlanta Police is asking the public's help to identify an armed robbery suspect caught on surveillance video.

The robbery took place on Christmas Eve outside a gas station in the 3200 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. The victim told police he had set up a meeting through an app to sell his iPhone 11.

Surveillance video captured the suspect after she told the victim she needed to run inside the store and get cash from the ATM.

When she returned, she pulled a gun a told the victim to "give me the phone". Police said she also took all of the cash in his wallet and then ran from the gas station after taking the items.

APD

Investigators are asking anyone with information on the suspect's whereabouts to contact Crime Stoppers on their tip line at 404-577-TIPS or online at www.StopCrimeATL.com.

Information can be submitted anonymously and can be eligible for a reward of up to $2000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspect.

OTHER HEADLINES:

He ate a cupcake, so they used a bat to beat him to death, police say

Sophie Speaks: How a Georgia mother allowed her boyfriend to impregnate her 10-year-old