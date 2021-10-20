Police: Active shooting situation 'contained' in Midtown

This is what we know about this developing story.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police said the active shooting situation in Midtown has been contained. Although Capt. Dorian Graham told 11Alive the suspect is not yet in custody.

GBI and SWAT have joined Atlanta Police on location at The Atlantic House Midtown, a high-rise location on W Peachtree Street, in northwest Atlanta near the Whole Foods Market.

There's a heavy police presence impacting traffic between 11th Street and Peachtree Street. Authorities are redirecting traffic away from the scene. West Peachtree is closed between 10th and 12th Street.

Traffic Tracker Crash Clark said morning commuters can use Peachtree and Piedmont as an alternate route.

11Alive crews are on the scene working to gather more information on this developing story.