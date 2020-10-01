POLK COUNTY, Ga. — Polk County police released the body camera video that shows the moment an officer was struck by a train while chasing a suspect on Tuesday.

Officer Andy Anderson came across an 18-year-old suspect, identified as Jayden Moats, believed to have broken into a Rockmart home - stealing a guitar and TV.

Giving chase, Anderson apparently did not realize how close he was to an approaching train as Moats fled across the tracks.

Police Chief Kenny Dodd said Anderson was clipped by the train in that moment, resulting in five broken ribs, a broken arm and a concussion.

The chief said Anderson survived the crash and underwent surgery. He is now recovering in a hospital in Rome.

As for Moats, Chief Dodd said police are still searching for the teenager, who didn't get away with anything after putting down the guitar and TV to flee on foot.

