2 out of 3 Georgians say violent crime has increased over past two years, poll says

ATLANTA — For the past few years violent crime has been an important issue for many Georgians. With government officials actively looking for solutions, 11Alive released a poll, in partner with SurveyUSA, to determine the main factors that they believe can lead to the increase and/or decrease in violent crime.

The survey questioned 950 adults from Georgia online from July 21 to July 24. The pool of adult survey respondents was weighted to U.S. Census targets for gender, age, race, education and home ownership.

Over the past two years, has the amount of violent crime in Georgia increased? Decreased? Or stayed about the same?

64% Increased

4% Decreased

19% Stayed the same

13% Not sure

Which factors do the most to increase the amount of violent crime?

26% Police officers being ordered to overlook minor violations

34% Too little funding for programs to fight poverty

42% Gun laws that aren't strong enough

35% Too few jobs / a weak economy

36% Making it too easy for people charged with a crime to get out of jail before their trials

34% Too little funding for police departments

26% Prison sentences that aren't long enough

39% Too little funding for mental health services

Which factors would do the most to decrease the amount of violent crime?

28% Longer prison sentences

40% Stronger gun laws

36% Increasing funding for police departments

38% Making it harder for people charged with a crime to get out of jail before their trials

42% More jobs / a stronger economy

16% Police officers being ordered to focus more on minor violations

36% Increasing funding for programs that fight poverty