LITHONIA, Ga. — One person was hurt Wednesday night in a shooting in DeKalb County.

DeKalb County Police tell 11Alive the person who was shot on Poplin Court was taken to the hospital.

At last check, the victim was in critical condition. No suspects are in custody at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

