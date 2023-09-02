Republic Lounge announces closing following deadly shooting of co-owner

A post on Instagram from the owners said

ATLANTA — A week after the deadly shooting of the co-owner of a popular Atlanta lounge, their business has announced its closure online.

Twelve hours ago, the Instagram page for the lounge posted a photo stating "Republic Closed" with the description "RIP @RepublicATL 2019/2023."

Last Saturday, their co-owner Michael Gidewon was shot and killed allegedly by someone who knew him at the club. Police said suspect Jonathan Soto, 39, is wanted in connection to his death.