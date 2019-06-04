CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Crews are beginning to clear the roads after hours of traffic control on I-675 in Clayton County, Friday night.

It all started with a multi-vehicle accident just before 9 p.m. on the interstate route near exit 5 which leads to Ellenwood Road and Forest Parkway.

First responders reported several vehicles involved and possibly two deaths as a result of the crash. 11Alive is working to get in contact with Clayton County authorities to see if this number has changed.

Though traffic maps and cameras show the area mostly clear now, the Georgia Department of Transportation warned drivers in the area to avoid the southbound route for hours as they worked to access the scene, get to any possible victims and clear the wreckage.

The cause of the accident hasn't yet been released. Check back for updates as they become available.

To keep up with future traffic and accidents across metro Atlanta, be sure to follow updates from the 11Alive.com Traffic Section.