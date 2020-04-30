Possible robbery leaves one dead, another injured in southwest Atlanta

Police said they are still searching for one more person believed to be involved.

ATLANTA — Police said an apparent robbery left one man dead and another injured in southwest Atlanta overnight.

It happened at Columbia Mechanicsville Apartments off Fulton Street shortly before 12 a.m. on Wednesday night.

According to Capt. D'Andrea Price, two men approached another man as he returned to his home. Police said a gun battle ensued and one man was fatally shot in the head and leg. However, his identity has not been released at this time. Another man, who police said lived at the apartment, was shot in both legs.

Investigators are reviewing the surveillance footage on the premises of the complex.