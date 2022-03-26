The child was identified as Jermarrion Cherry. He attended C.B. Watson Primary School.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — An 8-year-old child is dead following a shooting that happened on Virginia Dare Drive in Warner Robins Friday night.

The child died early Monday morning at Scottish Rite Children's Hospital in Atlanta around 2:30 a.m.

Holland says that around 9:15 p.m., they got a call for shots fired in the 200-block of Virginia Dare Drive.

Holland says multiple shots were fired at a house from a car driving by. Several small children were in the vehicle waiting to leave the house with an adult.

Cherry was shot in the head.

He was taken to a Macon hospital at first, and then flown to Atlanta.

This case is still under investigation.